Delhi HC sets aside suspension order of Ramanujan College Principal

The report added that the complaints were of the nature of sexual harassment, as defined under Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, and also “were serious in nature”.(Credits: Pexels)

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the suspension of the principal of Delhi University’s (DU) Ramanujan College, observing that the suspension order was “stigmatic in nature”.

A fact-finding committee was set up by DU last year to examine complaints of misconduct, including sexual harassment, against Principal Rasal Singh.

The report had concluded that there is a “substantial and sufficient case” for the complaints to be referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of DU for further action. It added that the complaints were of the nature of sexual harassment, as defined under Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, and also “were serious in nature”.