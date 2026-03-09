‘Should we entertain such an appeal?’: HC rejects Novo Nordisk plea to restrain Dr Reddy’s from manufacturing, exporting Ozempic-like drug

With less than two weeks left for Novo Nordisk’s patent on semaglutide — globally marketed as Ozempic by the Danish pharmaceutical giant – to expire in India, a division bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday paved the way for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) to manufacture and export the drug.

The first greenlight for DRL had come in December last year after a single judge permitted the manufacturing and export of the drug.

A division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla on Monday effectively upheld the single judge’s decision while also noting that DRL has put up a “prima facie credible challenge” to the validity of the patent granted to Novo Nordisk.

The blockbuster drug, belonging to the GLP-1 class and meant to target Type 2 diabetes and obesity, has been at the centre of a patent dispute in India.

The division bench took a view that “it is prima facie clear that semaglutide would be obvious from the teachings contained” in the patent which covered its generic molecule, the patent over which expired in 2024.

Novo Nordisk had alleged that DRL had been exporting and importing the drug for its own chain of development of the medicine. Though DRL had not disputed the fact, it invoked provision of the Patents Act, seeking that the protection granted to Novo Nordisk be revoked, by contesting the validity of it in the first place.

However, while dealing with Novo Nordisk’s appeal, the division bench advocated for “applying the principles of balance of convenience and irreparable loss,” before interfering, especially in a case such as the present one, where at the time of hearing the argument and reserving its judgment, the patent was to remain valid for two months.

“What irreparable loss, we ask ourselves, is the appellant (Novo Nordisk) suffering, as a result of the impugned judgment? Why, for that matter, should we even spend valuable time of the Court when a mere two months were left for the suit patent to expire? When Courts are inundated with cases, of far greater urgency, which it has no time to decide, should we at all entertain such an appeal?…” the court recorded in the opening paragraphs of its verdict. “Is the appeal not liable to be dismissed even on the principles of balance of convenience and irreparable loss, dehors the merits of the case?…such appeals are argued for hours at a stretch, holding up, in the process, matters, perhaps relating to the poor and needy, who may be waiting for years without a job or means to fend for themselves and their families, waiting for justice,” the court added.

“We reiterate that our concern is only with a case such as this, in which only two months were left for the suit patent to expire even when we reserved judgment. No one, therefore, would stand to benefit, even if we were to injunct the respondents for two months,” the court said. “Would the interests of justice, in such a case, be not sufficiently safeguarded by directing the respondents to maintain accounts of the returns from sale of the allegedly infringing drug, for these two months?…We sincerely feel that, in such cases, the Court must, apart from addressing itself to the merits of the matter, also consider whether, applying the principles of balance of convenience and irreparable loss, it should interfere,” the court noted.