Roster rjig in Delhi High Court: Justice Jain gets MP/MLA cases; Justice Swarna Kanta moved to civil petitions

The Delhi High Court has reassigned criminal cases involving sitting and former lawmakers to Justice Manoj Jain in its annual roster reshuffle, with Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma moved to hear civil writ petitions from July 1.

In a reshuffle of its roster of cases, the Delhi High Court on Friday assigned criminal cases relating to sitting and former lawmakers to Justice Manoj Jain. This set of politically sensitive cases was being heard by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma for nearly three years.

The roster change is a routine administrative move undertaken every year before the court reopens, after the summer break, to streamline the listing of cases. The change will take effect from July 1.

Justice Sharma will now hear civil writ petitions on subjects such as mines, sexual harassment at workplace, Right to Information and those involving statutory authorities such as the Delhi Transport Corporation, Urban Arts Commission, Airport Authority of India, etc.