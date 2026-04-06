Delhi HC orders restoration of two X accounts, permits temporary blocking of ‘objectionable posts’

The Delhi High Court Monday directed to restore the X accounts of ‘DrNimoYadav’ and ‘Nher_who’, while permitting temporary blocking of alleged objectionable posts made by the two accounts that were flagged by the government

The two account holders, Prateek Sharma and Kumar Nayan, have been directed to furnish details pertaining to their identities to the ministry concerned, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Both their accounts were withheld by X Corp following MeitY’s communication to the social media intermediary, directing it to block/restrict access. While complying with the government’s order, X Corp had objected to the blanket blocking of accounts instead of individual posts which the government may find to be objectionable.

Both Sharma and Nayan, in their petitions before the Delhi HC, sought restoration of their accounts while flagging that the government’s “wholesale” blocking orders for X accounts were issued without providing any prior notice, an opportunity of hearing, and a reasoned blocking order, which is ex-facie illegal.

The Ministry informed the court that it will extend an opportunity of hearing to both individuals and that, in any case, they have remedy available to them under Rule 14 of the IT Rules to approach a review committee seeking a review of the blocking order. Nayan’s counsel, Apar Gupta, however, contended before the court that they have not been provided with the blocking order of the government.

Justice Purushaindra Kaurav Monday ordered for restoration of the accounts, subject to conditions.

The court recorded in its order that once Sharma and Nayan are apprised of the alleged objectionable tweets, they will undertake to remove them, subject to their liberty to contest the same before the review committee.

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Additionally, once the two furnish necessary details regarding their identity to the ministry concerned, Justice Kaurav has directed the ministry to inform the two of the alleged objectionable posts, which will then be removed or temporarily blocked by the social media intermediary, with the outcome over these posts subject to final adjudication by the review committee.

While permitting temporary blocking of alleged objectionable posts, the court said their accounts are to be restored. However, the ministry will be at liberty to monitor the accounts and take action, if required, in accordance with law.

Earlier, X Corp had told the MeitY that orders to block accounts on the platform “excessively and disproportionately restrict the account holder’s rights, especially as the account holder will be unable to use X in India permanently”.

In a March 19 communication to MeitY, X Corp had written, “This account-level blocking, as opposed to post-level blocking, is disproportionate and does not constitute the ‘least intrusive measure’ as mandated under law.” It had also requested the government that “appropriate orders” be passed for unblocking 12 accounts.

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While directing for blocking of Sharma’s account, MeitY had reasoned that the account “contains defamatory posts” wherein “photographs/ videos/ AI manipulated contents of the Prime Minister have been used to create controversial posts questioning the Government and defaming the PM”.

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, along with advocate Nakul Gandhi, appearing for Sharma on Monday, argued, “There is absolutely no tweet (by Sharma) even vaguely impinging on sovereignty… This is a free country, I may dislike a person, I may dislike a view, that can’t be barred (from being expressed/posted about).”