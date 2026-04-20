Delhi HC refuses to quash ‘dunki route’ human trafficking FIR: ‘Wider impact on society’

Refusing to quash an FIR involving allegations of human trafficking via the ‘dunki route’, the Delhi High Courthas held that such cases “have a wider impact on society at large”, especially “with the proliferation of such organised activity.”
Justice Prateek Jalan, on April 16, dismissed a plea by the accused, a travel agent named Balwinder Singh Mattu, to quash the FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in December last year. Mattu sought that the case be quashed on the ground that the complainant and the accused have settled and arrived at a compromise.
Taking into account the seriousness of the offences alleged, of “human trafficking and cheating of vulnerable youth on the promise of better livelihood”, Justice Jalan ruled that these are “not in the nature of private commercial disputes, but have a wider impact on society at large”.
“The offence alleged is a serious one, which places vulnerable individuals in the face of physical and legal peril, as in the case of (complainant-survivor) herein. With the proliferation of such organised activity, the impact is in fact not just on the individual concerned, but on society as a whole,” the court reasoned while refusing to quash the FIR.
The CBI too, through its counsel Vikrant Pachnanda, opposed the quashing, submitting that the inducement of vulnerable individuals to migrate abroad on the basis of false assurances of employment “disclose a broader pattern of organised activity, which necessitates a detailed and thorough investigation”. It was also pointed out that the probe in the present case is still ongoing and is likely to be concluded within the next three months.
The case
In December 2025, the CBI lodged an FIR based on a complaint by Ravinder Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, against M/s Mattu Overseas, a travel agency based in Karnal, Haryana; its proprietor Balwinder Singh Mattu; his friend and brother-in-law Amrit Singh; Sahib Singh and other unknown persons. The CBI booked the accused for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and trafficking of persons under the BNS.
As per the complaint, in 2024-25, the accused persons allegedly conspired to fraudulently and dishonestly induce Ravinder to pay Rs 25 lakh on the false pretext of providing a US work visa and a highly paid accounting gig in an American warehouse — so he could lead a better life.
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By January 2025, Ravinder paid the amount. However, instead of a US work visa, he was allegedly provided an air ticket from Delhi to Cairo.
From Delhi, Ravinder was then allegedly “illegally transported, harboured, transferred and finally received at Managua, Nicaragua”. Along the way, he was allegedly “physically and mentally torture and exploited by the accused persons and their agents in foreign country” before he was facilitated to enter the US via illegal entry routes, commonly known as ‘donkey routes/dunki routes’.
The CBI’s FIR stated that the US Army arrested Ravinder while he was trying to enter American territory at the border, and he was finally deported to India on February 16, 2025.
On March 28 this year, Ravinder and the accused Balwinder reportedly inked their settlement under a Panchayati Compromise Deed. While the deed does not contemplate any monetary settlement, it recorded the understanding between the two that Ravinder shall cooperate in seeking quashing of the FIR.
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Balwinder, through his counsel Dhruv Dwivedi, had also pointed out to the court that he was only engaged in providing legitimate travel agency services, for which he received a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh towards ticket expenses.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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