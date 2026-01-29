Delhi HC refuses to entertain Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit against ‘B***ds of Bollywood’

The Delhi High Court Thursday refused to entertain a defamation suit by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, over his alleged defamatory portrayal in the Netflix series B***ds of Bollywood, against production house Red Chillies Entertainment and others, declaring that it “lacks the jurisdiction”.

Justice Purushaindra Kaurav, pronouncing the verdict in open court, returned the complaint to be placed before a court of competent jurisdiction.

A detailed order is awaited to be made public.

The series, which premiered on September 18 last year on Netflix, marked the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.