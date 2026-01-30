‘Why do you ask us to be harsh?’: Delhi HC raps Centre over vacancies that have left National Minorities Commission defunct

The PIL sought the Delhi High Court’s directions to the Centre to complete the process of appointments in the National Commission for Minorities. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday expressed its “concern” on continued vacancies in the National Commission for Minorities since 2024, making the Commission non-functional. The court has sought an affidavit from the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, detailing the steps taken so far to fill up the vacancies and the time likely to be taken to complete the process.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Ahmedabad-based Mujahid Nafees, convenor of the Minority Coordination Committee, filed in October last year, was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

The court recorded in its order, “It is a matter of concern that on account of vacancy in the office of chairperson, vice chairperson and the members, the Commission at present appears to be non-functional. The vacancies in the Commission have been existing since long and it was thus expected of the authorities concerned (to) complete the process of nomination so that the commission can become functional.”