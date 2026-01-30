‘Why do you ask us to be harsh?’: Delhi HC raps Centre over vacancies that have left National Minorities Commission defunct

A PIL before the Delhi HighCourt stated that the National Commission for Minorities has ceased to existafter its three members demitted office in December 2024 and its vice-chairpersoncompleted his tenure in April 2025.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 03:59 PM IST
national minorities commissionThe PIL sought the Delhi High Court’s directions to the Centre to complete the process of appointments in the National Commission for Minorities. (File photo)
The Delhi High Court Friday expressed its “concern” on continued vacancies in the National Commission for Minorities since 2024, making the Commission non-functional. The court has sought an affidavit from the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, detailing the steps taken so far to fill up the vacancies and the time likely to be taken to complete the process.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Ahmedabad-based Mujahid Nafees, convenor of the Minority Coordination Committee, filed in October last year, was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

The court recorded in its order, “It is a matter of concern that on account of vacancy in the office of chairperson, vice chairperson and the members, the Commission at present appears to be non-functional. The vacancies in the Commission have been existing since long and it was thus expected of the authorities concerned (to) complete the process of nomination so that the commission can become functional.”

The PIL highlighted that the National Commission for Minorities, a quasi-judicial statutory body which serves as the primary watchdog for minorities’ rights, has been rendered defunct and has ceased to exist after its three members demitted office in December 2024 and its vice-chairperson completed his tenure in April 2025. The PIL sought the court’s directions to the ministry to complete the process of appointments.

‘How much time has lapsed since December 2024’

CJ Upadhyaya, addressing the ministry’s counsel, orally asked, “Why do you people ask us to be a bit harsh? There is a statutory body entrusted with certain tasks under an Act by the Parliament. It is the parliamentary mandate to you to keep this Commission running, functioning… Since December 2024, how much time has lapsed?”

The ministry, while admitting that the court has “raised an absolutely valid issue”, informed the court that it has initiated the process of appointments and suggested that it be given six months’ time to report back to the court with the developments.

CJ Upadhyaya added orally, “And when we ask how much time you will take, you say six months. Is it reasonable?”

‘Give details of steps taken’

The court recorded in its order, “The Commission…is a statutory commission and performs certain important functions concerning the development of minorities under the Union and the states. The Commission is also entrusted with the task of monitoring the working of safeguards provided in the constitution and the laws enacted by Parliament and the state legislatures to the minorities. It is also entrusted to look into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards to the minorities and take up such matters with the appropriate authorities.”

It directed the Centre to file an affidavit “giving details of steps taken for filling up the vacancies and the time which is likely to be taken to complete the said process” by February 6, when the court will hear the matter next.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

