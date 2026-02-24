‘Where is the tolerance?’: Delhi HC says punishment disproportionate as AUD student expelled over alleged participation in protest

The student, in a separate petition moved earlier in the HC, had claimed that she was being “relentlessly harassed” after being expelled allegedly over participation in protests.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
Feb 24, 2026 10:22 PM IST
The court will hear the matter again on Wednesday.
The Delhi High Court, while dealing with a petition by a first-year student of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) against an expulsion order issued against her, orally remarked Tuesday that the punishment appeared to be “disproportionate”.

Nadia was first suspended on March 5, 2025, for a period of one year over alleged violation of code of conduct by participating in protests against an incident of ragging and bullying of a student, after which she moved the HC. Following the court’s intervention, the university had revoked the suspension and agreed to consider the case afresh with due process. The court, while disposing of the petition, had also cautioned that she should not take part in any demonstration, “directly or indirectly related with regard to the incident”.

The varsity, in May 2025, however, accused Nadia of participating in protests even after the HC’s caution, where students had demanded reopening of the AUD main gate, restoration of timings, etc. While Nadia denied participating in the protests, the university went ahead and issued an expulsion order on June 27 that year. Nadia challenged this expulsion order last year before HC that remains pending.

In a fresh petition, Nadia has now challenged the latest expulsion order against her, according to which she stands permanently dismissed from the university and rendered ineligible for readmission. Nadia, through her counsels Abhik Chimni and Pranjal Abrol, has submitted before the court that she has been punished twice for the same cause: once with an apology and then with the expulsion.

Chimni submitted, “The expulsion order is completely bad in law to the extent that they make me write an apology, and treat it as a written statement (as part of the fresh inquiry), and use it (the apology) to expel me. That’s double jeopardy.”

Addressing the varsity’s counsel Mohinder Rupal, Justice Jasmeet Singh Tuesday remarked orally: “…This is disproportionate…Where is the tolerance? What is happening?”

While the court initially remarked that it is inclined to stay the expulsion order, the varsity sought time to take instructions and to bring the record of the case to the court’s attention.

The court will hear the matter again on Wednesday.

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express.

 

