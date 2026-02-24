‘Where is the tolerance?’: Delhi HC says punishment disproportionate as AUD student expelled over alleged participation in protest

The Delhi High Court, while dealing with a petition by a first-year student of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) against an expulsion order issued against her, orally remarked Tuesday that the punishment appeared to be “disproportionate”.

The student, in a separate petition moved earlier in the HC, had claimed that she was being “relentlessly harassed” after being expelled allegedly over participation in protests.

Nadia was first suspended on March 5, 2025, for a period of one year over alleged violation of code of conduct by participating in protests against an incident of ragging and bullying of a student, after which she moved the HC. Following the court’s intervention, the university had revoked the suspension and agreed to consider the case afresh with due process. The court, while disposing of the petition, had also cautioned that she should not take part in any demonstration, “directly or indirectly related with regard to the incident”.