Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking probe into lathi charge during CJP protests

The contradiction over the use of lathis on CJP protestors in the public domain necessitates “official verification”, the petitioner had said. (Photo: CJP/X)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs to preserve video footage and police deployment records to “verify” the use of lathi charge during the student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party in the Capital in July.

Rapping the petitioner Nitin Naresh, a Delhi resident who was appearing as party-in-person before the division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, the court orally remarked, “For everything that catches your imagination after reading the newspapers, you will file a petition?”

The remark came after Naresh stated in the court that there are “contradictory reports” in which newspaper and media reports have depicted “use of baton/lathi charge, removal and detention of protesters” while Delhi police has denied the same, maintaining its public stance that there was no incident of violence or detention by it. This contradiction in the public domain necessitates “official verification”, Naresh submitted.