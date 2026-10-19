Delhi High Court allows minor rape survivor to terminate 31-week pregnancy

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The court also directed the State that it shall bear all the expenses necessary for the termination of the pregnancy, for her stay at the hospital during this period, as well as any post-operative expenses.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 08:19 PM IST
DelhiJustice Mini Pushkarna allowed the termination after a medical board opined that the 16-year old is “physically fit for undergoing termination of pregnancy”, although the board cautioned that “the baby is likely to be born alive.” (File Photo)
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The Delhi High Court last week allowed a minor rape survivor to terminate her 31-week pregnancy.

Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed the termination after a medical board opined that the 16-year old is “physically fit for undergoing termination of pregnancy”, although the board cautioned that “the baby is likely to be born alive.”

“…It would not be appropriate to expect the minor rape victim to take the burden of giving birth and raising a child, especially in a situation where she herself is passing through the age of adolescence,” Justice Pushkarna noted.

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Taking note of various judgments, including by the Supreme Court, where such termination has been allowed, including the termination of 33-week pregnancy by Delhi High Court earlier, Justice Pushkarna relied on SC’s recognition of reproductive rights as the the court gave its nod for the termination, taking into account the “best interest of the minor survivor”.

To this extent, the court directed that the termination be carried out, with Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, where the survivor is admitted, directed to preserve the tissue of the foetus for the purposes of DNA testing for the criminal case.

The court also directed the State that it shall bear all the expenses necessary for the termination of the pregnancy, for her stay at the hospital during this period, as well as any post-operative expenses.

In case the child is born alive, the court directed, The medical superintendent of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, in conjunction with the State Authorities, would ensure that medical support, and any other possible assistance shall be offered to the child, and the Child Welfare Committee shall be notified. If the minor and her family wishes, the child shall be given up for adoption, the court underlined.

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Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the procedure can be done till 20 weeks of gestation period in ordinary cases and 24 weeks in certain categories such as rape survivors.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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