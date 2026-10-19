Delhi High Court allows minor rape survivor to terminate 31-week pregnancy

The Delhi High Court last week allowed a minor rape survivor to terminate her 31-week pregnancy.

Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed the termination after a medical board opined that the 16-year old is “physically fit for undergoing termination of pregnancy”, although the board cautioned that “the baby is likely to be born alive.”

“…It would not be appropriate to expect the minor rape victim to take the burden of giving birth and raising a child, especially in a situation where she herself is passing through the age of adolescence,” Justice Pushkarna noted.

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Taking note of various judgments, including by the Supreme Court, where such termination has been allowed, including the termination of 33-week pregnancy by Delhi High Court earlier, Justice Pushkarna relied on SC’s recognition of reproductive rights as the the court gave its nod for the termination, taking into account the “best interest of the minor survivor”.