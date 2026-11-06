‘Defamatory, attack on woman’s dignity’: Delhi HC orders takedown of CM’s AI videos shared by AAP

Directing takedown of AI-generated videos featuring Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted from social media handles of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the posts were “not only defamatory and offensive but also attack the dignity of a woman, having constitutional authority”.

CM Gupta had moved the HC against AAP and others, including social media intermediaries X Corp and Meta platforms, seeking permanent injunction against several AI-generated videos featuring her as a liquor vendor as well as a deepfake video showing her, along with Deputy CM Parvesh Sahib Singh, pouring liquor and ice-cubes.

Seeking the takedown of the images, videos and posters published from AAP’s official and verified accounts, Gupta submitted that all the “offending” material, put on public domain, depict a sitting CM “as liquor vendor, hawker and delivery agent and as head of non-existing ‘Har Har Rekha or Ghar Ghar Theka’ Yojana”. She also submitted that some of the content was “highly stigmatic, disgraceful and

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Defamatory” that showed her serving drinks “amidst a brawl and in the backdrop of romantic soundtrack”.

Justice Manoj Jain, ruling that she has a preliminary case in her favour, “particularly keeping in mind the fact that these contents travel at a lightning speed through social media platform”, ordered takedown of six such posts — one on Facebook and five others on X.

The court further issued summons to the defendants, including AAP, while also observing, “Healthy criticism and satirical humor may not raise any eyebrows but AI-generated videos and the posts in question have clearly breached the dividing line as the contents are not only defamatory and offensive but also attack the dignity of a woman having constitutional authority.”

Noting that the featuring Gupta in the videos “has evident potential to tarnish her personal dignity and moral character, not only as a Chief Minister but as a woman also”, the court further observed that “the offensive portrayal of Chief Minister, with the assistance of AI-generated videos, hurting her very dignity can be, by no stretch of imagination, said to be in the realm of permissible political satire”.

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Delhi government officials, meanwhile, termed the court order as “historical”.