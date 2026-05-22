Delhi HC issues notice to AAP’s Gopal Rai, journalist Saurav Das on plea seeking criminal contempt

The petition by lawyer Ashok Chaitanya also named AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as parties. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to AAP leader Gopal Rai and journalist Saurav Das in a plea accusing them of running a “coordinated campaign” against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

The petition by lawyer Ashok Chaitanya also named AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj as parties.

Criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and six others, initiated suo motu by the High Court earlier this month, is already pending.

Seeking response from Rai and Das, Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja clubbed the matter for hearing with the suo motu criminal contempt proceedings it initiated on May 14, and appointed senior advocate Rajdipa Behura as amicus curiae in the case.