‘Considering geopolitical events, not eager to interfere…’: Delhi HC nod to eviction of slum dwellers near PM’s residence

Earlier, the Centre had told the court that the eviction is necessary as “the location of the present camps is adjoining military installations” and requires strengthening of defence infrastructure. (File Photo)
The Delhi High Court on Monday gave a nod to civic authorities to evict slum dwellers near the Prime Minister’s residence on Race Course Road in Delhi while directing that they be provided education, travel, water and sanitation facilities at Savda Ghevra,the resettlement colony — about 45 km away — where they are being rehabilitated. The bench of Justice Purushaindra Kaurav gave two weeks to slum dwellers to vacate the area.
Earlier, the Centre had told the court that the eviction is necessary as “the location of the present camps is adjoining military installations” and requires strengthening of defence infrastructure.
In an apparent reference to the ongoing Iran-US war, it had told the court in March, “… In the current global security situation, which involves increased threats and the risk of conflict or war—like conditions, the presence of unauthorised structures in this sensitive area creates serious risks to national security, public safety, and the protection of vital installations.
Even as the High Court noted that it is imperative for the authorities to “ensure minimal impact of the rehabilitation on the lives of the persons who are rehabilitated”, Justice Kaurav held that the slum dwellers are “unauthorised occupants” of the land where the camps are situated.
The High Court also observed, “…Considering contemporary geopolitical events, national security concerns of the respondents satisfy as specific reasons for eviction of the petitioners. The Court ought not to be too eager to interfere with such executive policy decisions.
According to the Centre, 192 of the over 700 dwellers had accepted allotment letters for rehabilitation at Savda Ghevra. Of these, 136 have already taken possession of the flats.
In October 2025, and then in February this year, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had issued notices to residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp on Race Course Road, situated adjacent to the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground, to vacate the premises or face legal action.
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A petition moved in February by over 300 residents of the Bhai Ram camp, and another petition filed last year by residents of the other two camps, sought quashing of the eviction notice or allotment of alternative accommodation at a “nearby place”.
The slum dwellers had flagged that basic amenities were lacking at the proposed site and the alternative accommodation being provided, comprises “poor construction” and is in “extremely poor condition”.
Some of them refused to accept the allotment letters or refused to take possession at the flats being allotted by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).
The slum dwellers, many of whom work as drivers, or domestic help in the vicinity of the camps, had highlighted before the HC that as per the applicable policy, rehabilitation ought to be in-situ and only in exceptional circumstances, it may be beyond a 5-km radius of the present camps. It was also highlighted that there is no sewage treatment at the proposed site at Savda Ghevra.
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Following the submission of the petitions before the Delhi HC, the authorities had told the court that it is ready to rehabilitate all 700-plus dwellers from the camps to Savda Ghevra, after initially holding that 184 dwellers were ineligible for rehabilitation.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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