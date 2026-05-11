‘Considering geopolitical events, not eager to interfere…’: Delhi HC nod to eviction of slum dwellers near PM’s residence

Earlier, the Centre had told the court that the eviction is necessary as “the location of the present camps is adjoining military installations” and requires strengthening of defence infrastructure. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave a nod to civic authorities to evict slum dwellers near the Prime Minister’s residence on Race Course Road in Delhi while directing that they be provided education, travel, water and sanitation facilities at Savda Ghevra,the resettlement colony — about 45 km away — where they are being rehabilitated. The bench of Justice Purushaindra Kaurav gave two weeks to slum dwellers to vacate the area.

Earlier, the Centre had told the court that the eviction is necessary as “the location of the present camps is adjoining military installations” and requires strengthening of defence infrastructure.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing Iran-US war, it had told the court in March, “… In the current global security situation, which involves increased threats and the risk of conflict or war—like conditions, the presence of unauthorised structures in this sensitive area creates serious risks to national security, public safety, and the protection of vital installations.