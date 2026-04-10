HC relief for Khan Market eateries: No Fire NOC needed if they host up to 50 people at a time

The court disposed of a batch of 20-25 petitions from 2021 by various restaurants, primarily in the popular Khan Market, and a few in Connaught Place as well. (Express photo by Sohini Ghosh)

The Delhi High Court has ruled that restaurants, pubs and eateries in Khan Market will not be denied the right of operation only on account of a lack of Fire NOC, as long as they abide by their undertaking to the court that they will “not house more than 50 guests at a given point of time”.

“There does not seem to be any reason to disbelieve the petitioners’ submission,” Justice Purushaindra Kaurav said in his order, which applies to establishments in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, delivered on Friday.

The court disposed of a batch of 20-25 petitions from 2021 by various restaurants, primarily in the popular Khan Market, and a few in Connaught Place as well.