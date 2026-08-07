Why don’t you shut it down? Delhi High Court on protests in Jantar Mantar

Recently, Cockroach Janta Party held a protest at Jantar Mantar, which later ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister. (Express file photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the government why it was not considering shutting down the Jantar Mantar area as a protest venue, orally remarking that protests “should not happen in the city”.

“Why don’t you shut it down? (The city) cannot be put to ransom unnecessarily by demonstrations,” Justice Mahajan said while hearing a plea by the All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee (AIDCRPC), seeking the Court’s intervention in its pending application for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on August 10.

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, who appeared for AIDCRPC, sought a direction to Delhi Police to grant permission for the protest. The court ultimately disposed of the plea, directing the police to take a decision on AIDCRPC’s application.