‘No hurry to tear up’ Jaipur Polo Ground, Delhi High Court tells Centre

After the government took physical possession of the land, the IPA moved a petition before the Delhi HC on June 20. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refrained from passing immediate orders to protect the Jaipur Polo Ground, now in government possession, from irreversible alteration, but orally remarked to government counsel: “You’re anyway in possession, there is no hurry to tear it up.”

The Indian Polo Association (IPA), which managed the ground, in its petition sought that the government be restrained from “demolition, uprooting, digging, disturbing or altering the Jaipur Polo Ground”, or any other physical alteration of the land and turf at the specialised sporting facility.

Eviction and takeover

On June 13, the government began the process of taking physical possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground, one of the Capital’s most prominent sporting venues, spread across 15.20 acres in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi.