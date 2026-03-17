Delhi HC allows Himayani Puri to seek automatic removal of alleged defamatory content linking her to American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (March 17) granted a “dynamic interim injunction” in favour of Himayani Puri, the daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, against allegedly defamatory content posted online linking her with the convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in prison in August 2019.

A dynamic injunction essentially allows the plaintiff to seek automatic removal of new or changed allegedly defamatory content without needing to approach a court for an order every time. The injunction acts as a direction to take down URLs, content, and articles.

In her suit, Himayani Puri had sought damages of Rs 10 crore and takedown/ injunction globally of the alleged defamatory content.

Justice Mini Pushkarna of the High Court directed the takedown of the allegedly defamatory content within 24 hours. In case the content is not removed, the court directed social media intermediaries and other platforms to ensure that such content is restricted from being accessible in India.

The court heard arguments on whether the HC’s injunction can be globally applicable, as Puri, the plaintiff, is a resident of New York.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Puri, asked for the alleged defamatory content to be globally injuncted.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Meta Platforms, which owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, argued that the issue on whether a global injunction order by an Indian court can hold, is pending for adjudication before a Division Bench of the Delhi HC.

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The plaintiff alleged in her suit that the defendants were publishing defamatory content on the Internet alleging that she had acquired high-value properties in India and abroad, while raising insinuations on the source of the funds, and implying indirect links to Epstein. In her suit, she sought damages of Rs 10.10 crore.

The plaintiff argued that she is “neither a public servant nor a public figure,” and is a “distinguished finance and investment management professional of international repute”.

She objected to content creators associating her with Epstein, as well as “issues relating to her past employment and business dealings”.

The plaintiff, which has made YouTube one of the defendants, has objected to the “coordinated and malicious online campaign orchestrated by the defendants, purporting to link (Puri) to Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal activities”.

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One of the online channels named as a defendant, ‘The Public India’, argued before the court that takedown orders will “stifle journalistic freedom” especially when a global probe against Epstein is ongoing. “When there’s a journalistic curiosity without imputation that ought to be permitted. Fair journalism ought to be permitted,” the defendant argued.

The platform also told the court that following a telephonic conversation with Himayani Puri/ her representatives, they had already taken down the content.

The court, while granting the ex parte interim dynamic injunction, clarified that the injunction order shall operate within the domain of Indian jurisdiction or for content which has been uploaded from IP addresses within India.