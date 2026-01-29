Delhi HC grants NIA ‘last opportunity’ to respond to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019, has denied his role in terror funding and alleged that he was being made a scapegoat.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 09:26 AM IST
yasir malik hearing, supreme court, jammu court videoconferencing, indian expressYasin Malik, the former chief of the banned terror outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (Source: Express Archives)
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a “last opportunity” to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its response to various claims made by Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. The NIA has an appeal pending before the Delhi High Court, seeking enhancement of Malik’s punishment—from life imprisonment to a death sentence—in a 2016 terror funding case.

While Malik, who was appearing virtually before the court, opposed the NIA’s request for time to file a response, the bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja orally remarked to Malik that there was no urgency in the matter as the appeal was only for enhancement of punishment.

Isme koi urgency nahi hai (there is no urgency in this),” the bench remarked while scheduling the next hearing in the case for April 22.

Malik, who is appearing for himself, told the court, “Appeal bhi inki hi hai and they want time to file the reply. Har date inki yehi hai ki humme ek aur date de do (This is NIA’s appeal, and they keep asking for time. On the last date too, they sought time.”

In November last year, the NIA had similarly sought time to respond to Malik’s reply to the appeal.

In an affidavit submitted to the high court in a sealed cover in August last year, Malik, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019, reportedly denied his role in terror funding. Malik is learnt to have stated that the NIA could not produce evidence in this regard, and he was being made a scapegoat.

It is also learnt that he accused the state of attempting to erase the history of engagement, and purportedly claimed that after his arrest in 1990, he was actively engaged by six consecutive dispensations under the leadership of then Prime Ministers V P Singh, Chandra Shekhar, P V Narasimha Rao, H D Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

