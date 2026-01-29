Delhi HC grants NIA ‘last opportunity’ to respond to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik, the former chief of the banned terror outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (Source: Express Archives)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted a “last opportunity” to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its response to various claims made by Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. The NIA has an appeal pending before the Delhi High Court, seeking enhancement of Malik’s punishment—from life imprisonment to a death sentence—in a 2016 terror funding case.

While Malik, who was appearing virtually before the court, opposed the NIA’s request for time to file a response, the bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja orally remarked to Malik that there was no urgency in the matter as the appeal was only for enhancement of punishment.