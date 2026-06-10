Bail is rule: Delhi court relief to Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez in UAPA case

In November 2021, the NIA arrested Khurram Parvez for offences of waging war against the state, criminal conspiracy as well as for allegedly raising funds for terror funding under the UAPA. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez, nearly five years after his arrest in an alleged 2021 terror case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) accusing him of recruiting overground workers for banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Parvez will, however, continue to remain in jail, owing to a 2020 NIA case also under the stringent anti-terror law. His bail plea in the second case is pending before the trial court.

While granting Parvez bail, the bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja took into account that he is infirm “and deserves special consideration.” In 2004, Parvez had lost a leg in a landmine blast, resulting in permanent disability.