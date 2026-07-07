‘Can’t say not guilty’: Delhi High Court refuses bail to Indian Mujahideen ‘media head’ in 2008 serial blast case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to the alleged head of the media cell of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), Mansoor Asghar Peerbhoy, accused of sending emails minutes before a series of blasts rocked Delhi in 2008, noting that prima facie he was at the “centre of this incident”.

Peerbhoy, a software engineer from Pune, has been in jail since 18 years, and allegedly sent out emails predicting the blasts minutes before they took place. A bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Madhu Jain held that his “technical expertise combined with the leadership position attributed to him within the Indian Mujahideen, prima facie suggests that he is extremely well connected with the said organisation and its network, and the propensity of him getting involved in similar activities upon release, is extremely high”.

“In the case of persons such as (Peerbhoy), who are alleged to be part of banned terrorist organisations, there exists a continuing and real threat that they are likely to indulge in similar activities upon release. This consideration, along with the prima facie material on record, and the role attributed to (Peerbhoy), is a factor that weighs heavily against the grant of bail,” the bench reasoned.

The court recorded that prima facie, Peerbhoy’s role in the blasts was “concerted, conspiratorial and active”, even as the trial court is yet to complete analysis of the evidence in the case. The court ruled that there is a prima facie case against him owing to the “sophisticated file-erasing software deployed to permanently destroy evidence on the recovered electronic devices”, Peerbhoy being identified by a computer shop owner from where he had allegedly purchased laptops, for allegedly hacking of a Wi-Fi network in Mumbai to transmit the email, and the recovery of electronic devices at the time of his arrest.

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“Such level of coordination, planning, funding, logistics and real-time communication was possible only through deliberate and skilled deployment of technology,” the court observed.

The Delhi HC also reiterated the Supreme Court’s direction to the trial court to conclude the trial within eight months. In the trial so far, evidence of 303 out of the 305 prosecution witnesses stand concluded. Of the 17 accused in the case, one has died, and one stands discharged. Of the remaining 15, one is out on bail while the remaining 14 remain in jail.

“…upon a broader consideration of the material on record, it cannot be said that (Peerbhoy) is not guilty or that the prosecution has not been able to establish anything against (Peerbhoy),” the bench ruled.

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The court added that the allegations against Peerbhoy “are not confined to an isolated criminal act, however, to his prima facie conduct which formed part of a larger terrorist conspiracy, having serious implications for the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”

“For such brazen and blatant of acts of terrorism, for which (Peerbhoy) has been charged, the allegations against (Peerbhoy) pertain to offences of the gravest nature, for which the law prescribes severe punishments, extending even to the death penalty in appropriate cases,” the court further reasoned.

Notably, Peerbhoy, who was also an accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast, was acquitted in the Ahmedabad case by a trial court in February 2022. A day after he was acquitted by the Ahmedabad court, his father died of a heart attack. He is also facing UAPA charges in an FIR filed in Mumbai.

The serial blasts in Delhi took place at multiple locations across Delhi in a span of an hour on September 13, 2008, killing 26 and injuring 135 others. The blasts in the Capital were preceded by blasts in Jaipur on May 13, in Bangalore on July 25, and in Ahmedabad on July 26 that year — with IM claiming responsibility for all of those.