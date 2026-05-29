Slum dwellers’ eviction near PM’s residence: Submit details of basic amenities at new location, Delhi HC to Centre

Delhi HC directs Centre to submit details of school and transit options for slum dwellers being relocated 45 km away from the PM's residence.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 29, 2026 07:27 PM IST
Preeti, who recently shifted with her family from BR Camp cluster to new flat of Savda Ghevra Apartments, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)Preeti, who recently shifted with her family from BR Camp cluster to new flat of Savda Ghevra Apartments, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Centre to submit the details of schools available in North West Delhi’s Savda Ghevra after slum dwellers, who are residing near the PM’s residence at Race Course Road in New Delhi and are being evicted, cited lack of basic amenities in an affidavit at the site where they are being rehabilitated, nearly 45 km away.

In their affidavit, the slum dwellers flagged lack of adequate educational and healthcare facilities, including lack of higher secondary schooling facilities, as well as water, electricity and sewage facilities. They have also claimed that the area lacks last mile connectivity to the nearest Metro station, and the stretch from the colony to the nearest Metro station and bus stop passes through a deserted and isolated area, posing safety risks.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, representing the residents in the court, also said that several school and college-going children of the slum dwellers are appearing for their exams in May and June, and the relocation would disrupt their academics.

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The Centre, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and Central government standing counsel Ashish Dixit, however, told the division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that “there are 13 schools in the vicinity” and emphasised that “strategically, we (government) need this land (on which the slums exist).”

Complex of Savda Ghevra Apartments, in New Delhi on Tuesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 26 05 2026. Complex of Savda Ghevra Apartments, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Following an informal proposal from the court at the last hearing, the Centre also told the court that the Delhi Transport Corporation has acceded to give free bus passes to the rehabilitated dwellers for a period of one year, which can be extended beyond the period too.

The High court, at the last hearing, had inquired if the relocated residents could be provided with free bus and Metro passes for a period of three years.

ASG Sharma further submitted that while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) “has no such scheme” for providing free metro passes, the court can direct for the same, or the Centre too can undertake “that whatever the charges are there for three years, we (L&DO) will reimburse…we will underwrite this.”

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The High Court has now directed the Centre to respond to the lacking facilities flagged in the dwellers’ affidavit, on an affidavit, especially with respect to schooling, stating the number of schools in the area, and also on the general conditions of the schools.

The bench also directed Centre to “clearly indicate in the said affidavit the arrangement which is sought to be made with DTC for arranging buses for three years, as also the arrangement which has been proposed with DMRC for arranging free travel for a period of 3 years.”

The court will hear the matter next on June 4.

The slum dwellers, comprising over 700-odd families, in an appeal against a single judge’s order of May 11, have pointed out that they are being rehabilitated around 45 km away, at Savda Ghevra, which will deprive them of their livelihoods, with most of them currently engaged in blue collar jobs in the vicinity of the camps near the PM’s residence.

The slum dwellers have complained of basic amenities being unavailable, including lack of schools, as well as the impact the rehabilitation will have on their livelihoods.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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