Why Delhi High Court rejected candidate’s Indian Military Academy plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday rejected the plea of a Combined Defence Services (CDS) candidate seeking admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), holding that he had failed to disclose his earlier medical withdrawal from the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The candidate had qualified the CDS-II 2025 examination and sought permission to join the IMA-161 course.

A Division Bench of Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Amit Sharma delivered the judgment in Tarun Kumar Tripathi vs Union of India and Ors case.

‘Suppression of a material fact’

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The court noted that the May 28, 2025, CDS notification did not list prior medical unfitness as a separate ground for disqualification, unlike disciplinary withdrawal or lack of officer-like qualities.