Delhi HC seeks response to Beant Singh assassination convict Jagtar Singh Hawara’s parole plea in 4 weeks

The Delhi High Court has ordered authorities to respond within four weeks to Jagtar Singh Hawara’s parole application, pending since June 2025. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to respond within four weeks to the long-pending parole application of Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

“The petitioner is at present incarcerated in Central Jail No. 15, Mandoli, Delhi. His grievance in this writ petition is that his application for parole, which was submitted on 11.06.2025 to the Superintendent of the Jail, has not elicited a response,” Justice Prateek Jalan noted in an order passed on Thursday, January 22.

“It is directed that the respondent-authorities will communicate their response to the request for parole, to the petitioner and learned counsel on record for the petitioner, within a period of four weeks,” the order added.