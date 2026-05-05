No relief for Army officer: Delhi High Court upholds transfer, says ‘spouse-coordinated’ postings conditional

The Delhi High Court also noted that the petitioner had already benefited from spouse postings for 77 out of 149 months of marriage. File Photo

The Delhi High Court has rejected a writ petition filed by Lieutenant Colonel Manali Shrivastava, an officer of the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, challenging her transfer out of Bathinda that disrupted her “spouse-coordinated posting”.

In a judgment pronounced on May 2, a Division Bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan held that the posting order dated September 18, 2025, was justified and did not warrant judicial interference.

Lt Col Shrivastava and her husband were posted to units in Bathinda following approval of their spouse-coordinated posting application on August 8, 2024. The arrangement was for a two-year tenure, explicitly “subject to continued satisfactory performance,” as per the Army policy.