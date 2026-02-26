‘Public roads can’t be death traps’: Delhi High Court refuses pre-arrest bail to men accused of biker’s death in Janakpuri

The modus operandi of indulging in a blame game and shifting responsibility from one person to another must now come to an end, said the Delhi High Court. (Image generated using AI)

The Delhi High Court has refused anticipatory bail to two men accused in death of Kamal Dhyani, 25-year private bank employee on February 9 by plunging into a 14-foot-deep sewer pit dug in the middle of a Janakpuri road and observed that the precious lives of the general public cannot be left to the mercy of God.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was hearing anticipatory bail plea of the contractors- Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta entursted with sewer maintenance and held that the incident was not a mere accident but a preventable tragedy caused by gross disregard of mandatory safety norms.

The loss of an innocent young life, a member of the community, must be acknowledged and mourned, and those responsible must be brought to book, said the Delhi High Court.

“Suffice it to say, the precious lives of the general public cannot be left to the mercy of God while excavation work is carried out on busy roads without ensuring basic safety measures,” the court said on February 25.