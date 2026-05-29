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No immediate relief for Cockroach Janta Party’s Abhijeet Dipke, Delhi High Court refuses to order unblocking of his X account

Abhijeet Dipke moved the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of Cockroach Janta Party’s X handle in India.

Written by Somya Panwar , Richa Sahay
New Delhi | May 29, 2026 11:27 AM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party Delhi High CourtDelhi HC Live Updates: Dipke had criticised the CJI’s remark in a post on X. The next day, he had announced a platform for all “cockroaches” and shared a link to an online “membership form”, which had sparked a social media trend.

Delhi High Court Hearing Today on Abhijit Dipke Live Updates: The Delhi High Court on Friday denied immediate relief to Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical online platform ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ or CJP, who had moved against the blocking of the CJP’s X handle.

As first reported by The Indian Express, the X handle was withheld in India on May 21 after a direction from the Centre following inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that raised “national security concerns”.

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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked X to withhold the account under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This provision allows the central government to restrict public access to information in the interest of sovereignty, security, public order, or preventing incitement to offences.

The account remains accessible from locations outside India.

Live Blog
11:18 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Delhi High Court lists the matter for July

Matter listed on July 7

11:17 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court granted liberty to appear via virtual platform

Court: Let the review committee examine all aspects. Granted liberty to appear via a virtual platform. 

11:13 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Counsel arguing on emergency provision

Sibal: 9 is emergency provision, I need to get prior notice.

11:11 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court dictating order

Court: Submissions will have to be examined after the respondents file affidavits. 

11:10 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court dictating order

Court issues notice to X, Centre. 

11:10 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Cousnel seeking appearance of Dipke through VC

Sibal seeks Dipke to appear through VC. 

11:09 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court on calling records

Court: Today, we don’t find any reason to call for records.

11:08 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: SG Mehta on unblocking the X's account

SG: I have something to say about X. 

11:07 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Counsel on unblocking the X's account

Sibal: There is no power to block the account. 

11:06 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court on unblocking the X's account

Court: In this case, what seems to be is per se offending. 

11:05 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Arguments on unblocking the X's account

Sibal: X is also here, Union is here. Have a look at the blocking order. 

11:01 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Unblocking the X's account

Abhijeet Dipke seeks the unblocking of the X account of the Cockroach Janta Party

Counsel: They should allow the account.

11:00 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Representation by parties

SG mehta appears for Centre and Akhil Sibal appears for Dipke before the court

10:59 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court on passing any order

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav says, let Mr Sibal convince the court first.  

10:58 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court starts hearing

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav starts hearing soon.

10:55 (IST)29 May 2026

Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court to hear soon

Delhi High Court will be hearing Abhijeet Dipke's plea soon.

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