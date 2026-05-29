No immediate relief for Cockroach Janta Party’s Abhijeet Dipke, Delhi High Court refuses to order unblocking of his X account

Delhi HC Live Updates: Dipke had criticised the CJI’s remark in a post on X. The next day, he had announced a platform for all “cockroaches” and shared a link to an online “membership form”, which had sparked a social media trend.

Delhi High Court Hearing Today on Abhijit Dipke Live Updates: The Delhi High Court on Friday denied immediate relief to Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical online platform ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ or CJP, who had moved against the blocking of the CJP’s X handle.

As first reported by The Indian Express, the X handle was withheld in India on May 21 after a direction from the Centre following inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that raised “national security concerns”.

Story continues below this ad The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked X to withhold the account under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This provision allows the central government to restrict public access to information in the interest of sovereignty, security, public order, or preventing incitement to offences. The account remains accessible from locations outside India.