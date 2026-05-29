No immediate relief for Cockroach Janta Party’s Abhijeet Dipke, Delhi High Court refuses to order unblocking of his X account

Delhi High Court Hearing Today on Abhijit Dipke Live Updates: The Delhi High Court on Friday denied immediate relief to Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the satirical online platform ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ or CJP, who had moved against the blocking of the CJP’s X handle.
As first reported by The Indian Express, the X handle was withheld in India on May 21 after a direction from the Centre following inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that raised “national security concerns”.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asked X to withhold the account under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This provision allows the central government to restrict public access to information in the interest of sovereignty, security, public order, or preventing incitement to offences.
The account remains accessible from locations outside India.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Delhi High Court lists the matter for July
Matter listed on July 7
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court granted liberty to appear via virtual platform
Court: Let the review committee examine all aspects. Granted liberty to appear via a virtual platform.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Counsel arguing on emergency provision
Sibal: 9 is emergency provision, I need to get prior notice.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court dictating order
Court: Submissions will have to be examined after the respondents file affidavits.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court dictating order
Court issues notice to X, Centre.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Cousnel seeking appearance of Dipke through VC
Sibal seeks Dipke to appear through VC.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court on calling records
Court: Today, we don’t find any reason to call for records.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: SG Mehta on unblocking the X's account
SG: I have something to say about X.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Counsel on unblocking the X's account
Sibal: There is no power to block the account.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court on unblocking the X's account
Court: In this case, what seems to be is per se offending.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Arguments on unblocking the X's account
Sibal: X is also here, Union is here. Have a look at the blocking order.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Unblocking the X's account
Abhijeet Dipke seeks the unblocking of the X account of the Cockroach Janta Party
Counsel: They should allow the account.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Representation by parties
SG mehta appears for Centre and Akhil Sibal appears for Dipke before the court
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court on passing any order
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav says, let Mr Sibal convince the court first.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court starts hearing
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav starts hearing soon.
Delhi High Court Cockroach Janta Party live hearing: Court to hear soon
Delhi High Court will be hearing Abhijeet Dipke's plea soon.