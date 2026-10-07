Justice Jalan recuses himself from hearing Gymkhana Club’s plea against eviction

Delhi High Court Justice Prateek Jalan recused himself from the Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction case, citing concerns over his own judgement.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiOct 7, 2026 08:19 PM IST
Delhi Gymkhana Club (Image: Wikimedia Commons)Delhi Gymkhana Club (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
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Delhi High Court judge, Justice Prateek Jalan, on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a civil suit over the Centre’s proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club for its eviction from the 27.3-acre premises on Safdarjung Road.

“I am going to recuse myself from this matter… I would be more comfortable if somebody else hears this,” Justice Jalan orally remarked.

“There are matters where one does not trust one’s own judgement… There is too much personal involved,” he said without elaborating, reported PTI.

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Justice Jalan directed that the lawsuit by the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association be listed before another bench on Friday.

Also Read | Explained: The Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction row, and the rules governing land in the capital

Several suits have been filed challenging a May 22 notice by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), initiating re-entry in the Club premises in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi.

The Centre, invoking Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed that allows such re-entry by the government, had stated that the land is “critically required” “for strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes”.

Also Read | 7 Maharajas as lifetime members, decades-old waitlist: Story of Delhi Gymkhana Club

In May, Justice Avneesh Jhingan had issued summons in the suit while refusing any interim relief by staying the government’s proceedings against the Club. The government had assured the court that no eviction shall be undertaken at the Club without adhering to due process of law.

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Apart from seeking re-entry through the conditions of the lease deed, the Union government has also initiated eviction proceedings against the Club under the Public Premises Act.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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