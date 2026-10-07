Justice Jalan recuses himself from hearing Gymkhana Club’s plea against eviction

Delhi High Court judge, Justice Prateek Jalan, on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a civil suit over the Centre’s proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club for its eviction from the 27.3-acre premises on Safdarjung Road.

“I am going to recuse myself from this matter… I would be more comfortable if somebody else hears this,” Justice Jalan orally remarked.

“There are matters where one does not trust one’s own judgement… There is too much personal involved,” he said without elaborating, reported PTI.

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Justice Jalan directed that the lawsuit by the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association be listed before another bench on Friday.