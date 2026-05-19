Excise Policy Case Updates: Liquor scam affects capital of the nation, says CBI before Delhi High Court in case against Kejriwal, others

In his letter to Justice Sharma, Kejriwal expressed that he will go unrepresented in the CBI's excise policy case.

Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: The Delhi High Court is hearing the excise policy case today.

Previously, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court initiated criminal contempt action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra and Saurabh Bharadwaj in the excise policy case.

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The judge also said that she will not be hearing CBI’s revision plea against the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

“Arvind Kejriwal orchestrated a calculated campaign of vilification,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said while pronouncing the order in criminal contempt proceedings.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma added, “On similar grounds, Shri Manish Sisodia and Respondent number 19, Durgesh Pathak, also wrote some letters and posted some content which is also on the same lines found to be contemptuous, and it is observed that they also fall within the ambit of criminal contempt as defined under Section 2C of the Contempt of Court Acts.”

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asserted that if actions of such nature were permitted to pass without notice, it may send a message that courts can be subjected to organised public pressure.