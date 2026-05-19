Excise Policy Case Updates: Liquor scam affects capital of the nation, says CBI before Delhi High Court in case against Kejriwal, others

Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: The Delhi High Court is hearing the excise policy case today.
Previously, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court initiated criminal contempt action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Vinay Mishra and Saurabh Bharadwaj in the excise policy case.
The judge also said that she will not be hearing CBI’s revision plea against the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.
“Arvind Kejriwal orchestrated a calculated campaign of vilification,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said while pronouncing the order in criminal contempt proceedings.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma added, “On similar grounds, Shri Manish Sisodia and Respondent number 19, Durgesh Pathak, also wrote some letters and posted some content which is also on the same lines found to be contemptuous, and it is observed that they also fall within the ambit of criminal contempt as defined under Section 2C of the Contempt of Court Acts.”
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma asserted that if actions of such nature were permitted to pass without notice, it may send a message that courts can be subjected to organised public pressure.
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: SG Mehta giving background of case
SG Mehta: A case where, because of serious allegations and a scientific probe, a chargesheet was filed applicants filed aapplications for discharge.
Bench: Applications filed by everyone or a few of them.
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: High Court checking appearance
Bench notes no representations for 8, 18 and 19, including Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: High Court checking appearance
The Delhi High Court calls out the names of all the accused persons to see who is not present before it.
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: High Court start hearing
SG Tushar Mehta appears in the matter.
Court: Let’s see the petition.
Court: Should we assume everyone is represented?
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: High Court started hearing
Justice Manoj Jain started hearing the matter.
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: High Court to start hearing soon
Justice Manoj Jain will soon start the hearing of the excise policy case.