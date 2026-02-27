Excise Policy Case: Why Delhi court slammed CBI over approver statements while discharging Arvind Kejriwal and others

A Delhi court discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 other accused in a CBI case in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

Arvind Kejriwal discharged: A Delhi court has discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 other accused in a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Special judge Jitendra Singh of Rouse Avenue Court in a 598-page order pulled up the CBI for elevating and treating the statements of the approver as unimpeachable truth.

“The statements of the approver have been elevated and treated as though they constitute unimpeachable truth, and have been uncritically incorporated as relied-upon material forming the backbone of the prosecution case,” the court noted.