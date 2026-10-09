Delhi’s Patiala House & Rouse Avenue courts to go virtual on Saturday

Both courts are located in Central Delhi, right next to Metro stations that are among the 57 to be shut from 9 pm on Friday. (Photo generated using AI)

Delhi’s Patiala House and Rouse Avenue courts will function only in virtual mode on Saturday, when the CJP-AISA protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to begin in the Capital.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Delhi High Court said no adverse orders will be passed in any district court if litigants or lawyers fail to appear. All undertrial prisoners will be produced only through video conferencing.

“…The proceedings and hearing of all cases, including civil and criminal at New Delhi District Courts, i.e., at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex, shall be done virtually only…,” the notification read.