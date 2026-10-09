Delhi’s Patiala House & Rouse Avenue courts to go virtual on Saturday

In a notification issued on Friday, the Delhi High Court said no adverse orders will be passed in any district court if litigants or lawyers fail to appear.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 07:03 PM IST
Delhi courts virtual on SaturdayBoth courts are located in Central Delhi, right next to Metro stations that are among the 57 to be shut from 9 pm on Friday. (Photo generated using AI)
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Delhi’s Patiala House and Rouse Avenue courts will function only in virtual mode on Saturday, when the CJP-AISA protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to begin in the Capital.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Delhi High Court said no adverse orders will be passed in any district court if litigants or lawyers fail to appear. All undertrial prisoners will be produced only through video conferencing.

“…The proceedings and hearing of all cases, including civil and criminal at New Delhi District Courts, i.e., at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex, shall be done virtually only…,” the notification read.

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“In all the district courts across Delhi, no adverse orders shall be passed in any case for want of appearance of litigants, advocates, witnessess or accused persons and in case of urgency in any case, the matter be adjourned for a short date… In all the district courts across Delhi, all under trial prisoners shall be produced through virtual mode only,” it added.

Must Read | ‘Can’t use hammer to kill fly’: Supreme Court on Delhi EC protest curbs

Both courts are located in Central Delhi, right next to Metro stations that are among the 57 to be shut from 9 pm on Friday.

Thousands of security personnel have been deployed across Central Delhi to manage the crowds which are expected to arrive at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. All trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations stand cancelled from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday, with the Railways citing severe road congestion expected around both stations.

Mail and Express trains that started after 2 pm on October 9 and were due at either station in that window are also cancelled, as are the Howrah and Sealdah Rajdhani Express trains leaving West Bengal on October 9.

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Police are coordinating with cab aggregators to regulate movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi, and are preparing to restrict entry on roads leading into the New Delhi district. Further, hotels, guest houses and other accommodation in and around Central Delhi have been asked to stay shut or restrict fresh bookings.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the curbs on public transport announced ahead of the protest. It asked the government to ensure “everything is not brought to a halt” and that citizens do not face difficulties.

Also Read | ‘Made 2 mistakes last time’: Delhi Police’s ‘fail-safe’ plan for CJP protest

The court also urged the authorities to follow “the principle of proportionality”. “If you have to avoid certain things, do it only to the extent that makes sure you are avoiding it. But it does not mean that you will use hammer to kill a fly,” it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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