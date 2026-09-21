Court sets aside order refusing probe into Sonia Gandhi’s electoral roll entry

Stating that the September 2025 order lacked “proper reasoning”, the court sent the matter back for a fresh order.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 03:26 PM IST
The court said the magistrate’s order was “non-speaking” and showed non-application of mind. (Photo: Sonia Gandhi/File Photo)The court said the magistrate’s order was “non-speaking” and showed non-application of mind. (Photo: Sonia Gandhi/File Photo)
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A Delhi court Monday set aside an order which had refused to probe the claim that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s name was added to the electoral rolls three years before she acquired citizenship.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Dwarka Courts called the September 2025 magistrate court order “non speaking” and lacking “appropriate reasoning”. He also remanded the matter back to the Magistrate Court, and directed that an order be passed after hearing the parties and conducting an inquiry.

A detailed order is awaited.

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The complaint

In September last year, the magistrate court dismissed a plea seeking an FIR over alleged forgery related to the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi’s name in the electoral rolls in 1980. She became an Indian citizen three years later.

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The complainant in the case was advocate Vikas Tripathi, who was represented by senior advocate Pavan Narang.

He had moved an application before the magistrate under Section 175(4) of the BNSS, which allows a magistrate to order an investigation into a complaint against a public servant arising from their official duties.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi registered as a voter 3 years before getting citizenship, says lawyer in Delhi court petition for probe

The court had then noted that the authority to exclude or include someone in the electoral roll rested solely with the Election Commission of India. It also said that a civil or ordinary dispute was being projected as a criminal one.

“Mere bald assertions, unaccompanied by the essential particulars required to attract the statutory elements of cheating or forgery, cannot substitute a legally sustainable accusation as informant is merely relying only upon extract of electoral roll which is photocopy of photocopy of alleged extract of uncertified electoral roll of the year 1980,” the court had said.

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Narang had argued that documents clearly indicated that Sonia Gandhi took citizenship of the country in April 1983.

“Her name was included in the electoral roll as a voter in the New Delhi constituency in 1980…, which was then deleted in 1982. It re-entered in 1983 when the qualification date was January 1, 1983,” Narang had earlier argued before the court.

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Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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