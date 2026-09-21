Court sets aside order refusing probe into Sonia Gandhi’s electoral roll entry

The court said the magistrate’s order was “non-speaking” and showed non-application of mind. (Photo: Sonia Gandhi/File Photo)

A Delhi court Monday set aside an order which had refused to probe the claim that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s name was added to the electoral rolls three years before she acquired citizenship.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Dwarka Courts called the September 2025 magistrate court order “non speaking” and lacking “appropriate reasoning”. He also remanded the matter back to the Magistrate Court, and directed that an order be passed after hearing the parties and conducting an inquiry.

A detailed order is awaited.

The complaint

In September last year, the magistrate court dismissed a plea seeking an FIR over alleged forgery related to the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi’s name in the electoral rolls in 1980. She became an Indian citizen three years later.