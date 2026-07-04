‘No option but to follow SC order’: Court denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

As the matter came up before him on Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court said that the bail pleas of the accused were not maintainable in court and he could neither entertain the pleas nor grant them relief. (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger-conspiracy terror case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, underlining that it had “no option but to follow” the Supreme Court order dated January 5.

On January 5, the apex court had refused bail to Khalid and Imam in the larger-conspiracy case, while granting the relief to co-accused Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria had then observed that there was a prima-facie case against Khalid and Imam under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and held that all accused could not be treated equally in view of the “hierarchy of participation”.