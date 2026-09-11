Delhi High Court refuses exemption for Vinesh Phogat’s trial: ‘May open Pandora’s box’

The Olympian was seeking exemption from WFI’s medal win rules so she could participate in the Senior World Wrestling Championship selection trials on September 14.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 05:19 PM IST
Delhi High Court refuses exemption for Vinesh Phogat: ‘May open Pandora’s box’ (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)Phogat is facing disciplinary proceedings by the WFI under two showcause notices: one from May 9 and another from June 17. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The Delhi High Court has refused to grant any concession to Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Senior World Wrestling Championship selection trials, noting that such an exception would be “unfair” to other athletes and may open a “Pandora’s box”.

Phogat had challenged the selection criteria policy for participation in the trials, which excludes wrestlers who have not won medals in 2025 and 2026 and accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) of “targeting” her. She argued that not allowing her to participate in the selection trials on September 14 will effectively bar her participation from international championships for the remaining part of the year.

On Thursday. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while refusing to grant her urgent relief, to the extent of allowing her to only participate in the selection trials, held that granting any such concession “in substance, [would] amount to carving out an exception, only in her favour, from the eligibility criteria applicable to all other athletes.”

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The court also observed that it would “not only be unfair to other athletes across the country who may have a similar grievance against the policy but are not before this court, but would also have the effect of opening a Pandora’s box, with other athletes seeking similar exceptions from the prescribed eligibility criteria…”

Also Read | ‘I’m finished as an athlete’: Vinesh Phogat, WFI spar in court over selection trials

“Such a direction, at this stage, cannot be issued without first examining and adjudicating upon the validity of the policy itself,” the court reasoned.

“Undisputedly, the said criteria is not framed specifically against (Phogat), but is to apply uniformly to athletes seeking to participate in the Selection Trials… An athlete who has not participated in the prescribed competitions, for whatever reason, would not fall within the eligibility categories specified by WFI…,” the court

The court also reasoned that the Delhi High Court-granted exemption given to Phogat in May to participate in the Asian Games selection trials cannot apply now as well, given that she is facing fresh disciplinary proceedings for misconduct during those trials.

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Phogat is facing disciplinary proceedings by the WFI under two showcause notices: one from May 9 and another from June 17.

Justice Sharma also noted that Phogat had not availed of three opportunities for a hearing granted by WFI for the disciplinary proceedings “and, instead, raised objections regarding the nondisclosure of the composition of the Disciplinary Committee.”

Also Read | ‘National shame?’: Delhi HC raps WFI over remarks on Vinesh Phogat Olympics exit

The court will now, however, examine the larger issue of the validity and applicability of the selection policy as set out by WFI in its circular, on September 29.

On Thursday, Phogat had argued before the court that keeping her out of the selection trials for international tournaments this year could effectively end her career, while the WFI had countered that she can return to competition by winning medals at state- and national-level events and “climb back up” to the selection trials.

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Phogat, who had been on a break since December 2024 — which included a maternity break — was excluded from selection trials of Asian Games, and now Senior World Wrestling Championship, owing to this condition set by WFI.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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