‘Vultures quenching lust’: Delhi court awards 20 years’ jail to 72-year-old ‘dada’ who sexually assaulted minor orphan girl

On the plea of old age, the POCSO court in Delhi held that while it may evoke sympathy, it cannot override the need for justice in cases involving grave crimes against children. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi POCSO court news: Likening a 72-year-old man who raped an eight-year-old orphan girl to “vultures” who keep eye on children “to quench their lust”, a Delhi court has sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment holding that such acts are not merely criminal offences but an “assault on childhood” itself.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya of the Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Tis Hazari Courts, was hearing the sentencing arguments of a man who was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor in December last year.

“It is very scary that we live in a society where children are not safe. People like…(the convict) keep an eye on them like vultures to quench their lust. This is not just a crime; it is an assault on childhood itself – on the future of our nation,” the court observed on March 24.