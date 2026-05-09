‘Assault on dignity of childhood’: POCSO court jails man for ‘heart-wrenching’ assault on minor

The court observed that the victim was below 12 years of age, which brought the offence within the ambit of aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act. (Image generated using AI)

POCSO news: Calling the rape of an 11-year-old minor girl “heart-wrenching” and an assault on the constitutional values and the “dignity of childhood” itself, a Delhi court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to five years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya of the Fast Track Special Court (POCSO)-02, Tis Hazari Courts, was hearing sentencing arguments in the matter arising out a case registered under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“It is heart-wrenching to witness how children are not safe even outside their homes in today’s society. The sexual exploitation and abuse of a child of 11-years by a 25-year-old married man is a gross violation of this fundamental right to live with dignity, free from exploitation. The convict’s act is not merely an offence against an individual child but an assault on the constitutional values and the dignity of childhood itself,” the court said on May 8 in its sentencing order.