‘Bhai turned predator’: Delhi court jails man for 25 years for raping minor at home

Delhi court news: After a 13-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a 29-year-old man at his home, a Delhi court said he was a “bhai (brother) turned predator” and sentenced him to 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment.
Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya of the Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Tis Hazari Courts, was hearing sentencing arguments after convicting the accused on April 7 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act for raping and impregnating the girl who called him ‘bhai’.
“The survivor started living at the convicts’ house. She used to call him ‘bhai’ while his mother as ‘khala’ (aunt). However, the said house became the place of betrayal while the man she called ‘bhai’ turned out to be a predator. He pounced upon her, the vulnerable 13-year-old child, living under his roof and raped her without any compunction,” the court said on April 9, adding that the child had to undergo the pain of abortion.
Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya of the Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), said the punishment should be proportionate to the gravity of the offence. (Image enhanced using AI)
Interest of society: Court
Certain rape cases like Nirbhaya rape case gained spotlight amongst the media, which resulted in hue and cry among the society.
After these cases, certain amendments were made in the existing law.
However, a court must not be swayed by the society’s emotions and ignore the principles laid down by the Supreme Court.
Court to approach the sentencing of the convict on the basis that it is in the interest of justice that crime should be punished.
Such punishment should be proportionate to the gravity of the offence since excessive punishment does not serve the interest of justice, nor that of society.
Story of trust, its collapse
At the heart of the case lies a deeply unsettling narrative. A minor placed in a household out of trust and familiarity, only for that very trust to be shattered.
The child’s mother and the convict’s mother were friends. The girl’s mother accepted the other woman’s request to have her daughter live with their family as she did not have a daughter of her own.
“Convict grossly abused his position of trust. The 13-year-old girl used to call him ‘bhai’- a word that should mean safety, care and brotherly protection. Instead, he betrayed that trust and scared bond,” the Delhi court noted. It found that this environment became the setting for repeated abuse of the child. The matter surfaced only after medical intervention led to mandatory reporting, underscoring how such crimes often remain hidden until circumstances force disclosure.
The Delhi court noted the troubling reality that systems of protection sometimes activate only after significant harm has already occurred.
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Courtroom battle: Leniency vs deterrence
During sentencing, advocate Suraj Prakash Sharma, appearing for the convict before the Delhi court, said the 29-year-old accused is a first-time offender with no criminal past, highlighting his age and modest background while seeking a reduced sentence.
The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Kamboj, however, pushed back strongly, arguing that the severity of the offence and the breach of trust involved left no room for leniency. It relied on forensic and documentary evidence, stressing that even when witnesses turn hostile, material evidence can speak decisively.
Advcocate R R Jha, appearing for the survivor, reinforced this stance, pointing to the lasting emotional and psychological consequences and urging the court to send a clear message against such crimes.
Court’s tough stand
In a carefully reasoned order, the Delhi court laid out the factors that shaped its decision:
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The survivor’s young age and vulnerability.
The accused’s position of trust within the household.
The clear imbalance in age and power between the two.
The Delhi court firmly rejected arguments that factors like lack of prior criminal history or limited education could soften the punishment. It reiterated that offences against children strike at the very core of societal values and must be dealt with accordingly.
Sentence: Punishment, rehabilitation
The Delhi court sentenced the convict to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with additional imprisonment in case of default.
It also awarded Rs 14.5 lakh as compensation to the victim. The amount is designed to support her recovery and future rehabilitation, with provisions to ensure long-term financial security.
Beyond verdict: Message to society
While acknowledging the possibility of reform, the Delhi court emphasised that justice must first reflect the seriousness of the crime.
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It cautioned against letting emotions alone dictate sentencing, but equally stressed that crimes involving minors demand a strong and clear judicial response.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More