‘Bhai turned predator’: Delhi court jails man for 25 years for raping minor at home

During sentencing, the convict’s counsel told the Delhi High Court that the 29-year-old is a first-time offender with no criminal past. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi court news: After a 13-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a 29-year-old man at his home, a Delhi court said he was a “bhai (brother) turned predator” and sentenced him to 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya of the Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Tis Hazari Courts, was hearing sentencing arguments after convicting the accused on April 7 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act for raping and impregnating the girl who called him ‘bhai’.

“The survivor started living at the convicts’ house. She used to call him ‘bhai’ while his mother as ‘khala’ (aunt). However, the said house became the place of betrayal while the man she called ‘bhai’ turned out to be a predator. He pounced upon her, the vulnerable 13-year-old child, living under his roof and raped her without any compunction,” the court said on April 9, adding that the child had to undergo the pain of abortion.