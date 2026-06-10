Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL) Ponzi scheme: Delhi court orders restitution of Rs 9,400 cr PACL assets directly to defrauded investors

A Delhi court on Tuesday cleared the path to return thousands of crores to the victims of India’s largest-ever Ponzi scheme. Special Judge Satish Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of a fresh prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against M/s PACL (Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd) and its promoter late Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and ordered the restitution of 282 immovable properties to the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee.

These assets, scattered across various locations, carry a market value of over ₹9,400 crore. The committee is set to take immediate charge of these properties, overseeing their liquidation and using the sale proceeds to issue long-awaited refunds to the victim investors.

“…this Court is also of the considered view that the money of innocent investors which was taken by the Directors of M/s PACL in a fraudulent manner must be returned to all the innocent investors and that could only be possible by the order passed by Justice Lodha Committee,” the court said while attaching Rs 9,400 crores worth of assets.

“…the above stated properties are ordered to be made restitution to Justice Lodha Committee to dispose of the same in terms of order passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” it added.

This latest slice of recovery pushes the total pool of restituted assets in this case alone to a staggering ₹25,000 crore. In the history of Indian anti-money laundering litigation, this stands as the single biggest restitution ever recorded.

Just earlier this year, on March 30, the same special court had ordered the restitution of 455 immovable properties valued at roughly ₹15,582 crore.

Traditionally, assets seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act were repatriated directly to the government treasury. This case marks the first instance where the recovered wealth is going directly back into the pockets of the victims.

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To date, the ED’s multi-year probe has resulted in the attachment of assets worth ₹28,626 crore. Before 2026, the total assets attached in the PACL case were valued at just over ₹700 crore.

The agency has also frozen properties linked to Bhangoo’s immediate family, including his wife Prem Kaur, daughters Barinder Kaur and Sukhwinder Kaur, and sons-in-law Harsatinder Pal Singh Hayer and Gurpartap Singh. While Hayer has been arrested, the ED has initiated Fugitive Economic Offender proceedings against Sukhwinder and Gurpartap, and non-bailable warrants remain active against Barinder and Prem Kaur.

The legal battle began in 2014 when the CBI registered an FIR on the directions of the Supreme Court. The ED stepped in shortly after to trace the complex web of money trails, securing its very first asset attachment in 2018.

The court was hearing the cognizance of what is now the sixth supplementary prosecution complaint filed against M/s Pearls Golden Forest Limited (M/s PGF Ltd), PACL, their directors, and associates. As per the ED, the groups systematically defrauded over 5 crore gullible investors across India of more than ₹68,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes. Out of this, ₹48,000 crore remains completely unpaid.

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According to the ED, Bhangoo and his associates ran a massive, unauthorised collective investment scheme under the guise of selling and developing agricultural land. They lured everyday citizens using “Cash Down Payment” and “Instalment Payment Plans”, convincing them to sign misleading agreements, special powers of attorney, and testamentary documents. Investors were then handed formal registration and allotment letters. However, the fine print gave the companies absolute discretion to alter the location or identity of the land at whim, the ED alleged.

As per the agency, a vast majority of the plots supposedly allotted did not even belong to the companies. Many were located in inaccessible, remote regions, or stood in the names of completely unrelated third parties, making physical possession impossible. To hide the trick, the companies ran “reverse sale” transactions through front entities to disguise refunds and cover their tracks. The ED claimed in its prosecution complaint that PACL had absolutely no legitimate source of income beyond the cash it pooled from unsuspecting investors.

At the centre of this financial empire was Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, a man who started his career as a humble agent for Peerless, a Calcutta-based chit fund. Armed with the knowledge of how collective savings worked, he went on to build his own empire.

At the peak of his influence, Bhangoo was a mainstream elite figure, operating as the chief sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab. He sold a glittering dream to over 5 crore citizens: buy into PACL, and you will eventually own a piece of highly developed farmland.

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The dream fell apart under regulatory scrutiny, and the Supreme Court intervened on February 2, 2016, ordering that all properties purchased with investor funds be monetised exclusively for refunds under the Justice R M Lodha Committee. Bhangoo himself passed away in 2024, leaving behind a vanished fortune of ₹68,000 crore.