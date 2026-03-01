‘Procedural formalities cannot render the bail illusory’: Delhi court orders release of JNU student protesters

The court further noted that the law has consistently held that the purpose of bail is to secure the presence of the accused at trial, not to inflict pre-emptive punishment. (PTI Photo)

A Delhi court on Sunday ordered the release of 14 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were arrested over alleged clashes with the police during a protest march on Thursday.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the 14 students against a magistrate court order issued on Friday, which had sent them to 14 days of judicial custody even after they had been granted bail.

While granting bail on Friday, the court had observed that although assaulting police personnel is a serious offence, the accused are students with their careers ahead of them.

On Sunday, while hearing the students’ plea challenging the court order that had sent them to judicial custody — pending the verification of their documents and bail bonds — Duty Magistrate Ravi of Patiala House Court said: “Although the said judgment pertained to verification of surety bonds by jail authorities and police after grant of interim bail, the underlying constitutional principle is clearly that procedural formalities cannot be so protracted as to render the judicial order of bail illusory.”