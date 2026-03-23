Delhi court orders CBI to defreeze bank accounts of accused in Rs 330 crore US elderly cyber fraud case

The Delhi court noted that information regarding freezing of bank accounts was brought to the court and the accused by a bail reply submitted by CBI. (AI-generated image)

A Delhi court has ordered the de-freezing of accounts linked to a man in a case of cyber fraud in which senior citizens from the US were allegedly duped of Rs 330 crore (USD 40 million) and held that mere suspicion or unverified bank entries cannot justify continued freezing.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Neetu Nagar emphasised that while the investigation must be protected, the accused’s right to carry on business cannot be arbitrarily curtailed.

“Such apprehension (accused will withdraw the money and the court would be powerless to get the said money, which has any direct link with the offence) can be dealt with by balancing the right of the accused to carry on his trade or business, vis-à-vis the right of the victims to be compensated by putting appropriate conditions,” the Delhi court said in its March 16 order.