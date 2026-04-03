‘Investigation complete, no recovery’: Delhi court grants bail to man who allegedly posted morphed photo of PM Modi on X

According to the prosecution, Shaikh had reposted an AI-generated image on February 1, that allegedly depicted the Prime Minister as “bowing” before Khan. (File Photo)

A court in Delhi has granted regular bail to a 34-year-old man who was arrested last month for allegedly re-posting on the social media platform X an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image that purported to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing to the actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The court observed that the Delhi Police had completed their investigation in the case without making any recoveries and there was no likelihood of the accused tampering with the evidence.

Police had charged the accused, Mujahid Jamal Shaikh, with offences including criminal defamation and promoting hatred. According to the prosecution, Shaikh had reposted an AI-generated image on February 1, that allegedly depicted the Prime Minister as “bowing” before Khan. The post was “objectionable and likely to promote disharmony”, the police said.