Delhi court flags economic abuse as man pays no child support for 10 years, orders maintenance

The Saket Court found that minor son had been living with his mother since 2015 and that no maintenance had been paid towards his upbringing. (AI-generated image)

A Delhi court recently directed a man to pay Rs 6,000 per month as maintenance to his minor son, holding that a husband cannot evade his legal obligation to support his child merely by claiming unemployment or citing other financial responsibilities.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of Saket Court noted that the minor son had been living with his mother since 2015 and that no maintenance had been paid towards his upbringing, amounting to “economic abuse” under the circumstances.

“It is for the respondent/ husband to manage his expenses and merely giving the excuse that he is jobless or that he has other responsibilities and not placing on record details of expenses by him and the ground that he has the responsibility of his mother, does not absolve him from maintaining his legally wedded wife and the minor son,” the June 2 order read.