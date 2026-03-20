How single RTI query toppled Rs 10.63 crore CBI case: Delhi court discharges accused in 15-year CBI case

RTI news: A Delhi court has discharged a businessman and his firm in a CBI case alleging illegal petroleum diversion, after finding that over Rs 10.63 crore shown as sales existed only on paper and that a key RTI reply excluding “thinner” and “reducer” from the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) went unchallenged by the prosecution.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari of the Rouse Avenue Courts was hearing the matter at the stage of consideration of charge, where it had to decide whether a prima facie case existed to proceed to trial against one Manish Kumar Aggarwal and his firm M/s Reliable Industries.
The counsel for the accused said that an RTI was filed, seeking information as to “Whether Thinner and Reducer come under the Essential Commodities Act”. (Image enhanced using AI)
“An RTI reply dated February 1 from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, as per which it is categorically stated that ‘Thinner and Reducer are industrial chemical products, which do not come under Essential Commodities’,” said the court on March 11.
The court held that the prosecution’s case collapsed at the threshold, as it failed to establish that the very commodities in question were regulated under the EC Act.
RTI reply becomes turning point
A decisive factor in the case was an RTI reply dated February 1, 2016, from the union ministry of consumer affairs, which clearly stated that thinner and reducer are industrial chemical products and do not fall under the EC Act.
The court held that once this RTI document was produced, the burden shifted to the prosecution to prove otherwise.
The prosecution “did not carry out” this exercise, the court observed, despite having the opportunity to rebut the clarification.
While ordinarily defence documents are not considered at the stage of charge, the court invoked the exception for “documents of sterling quality,” especially where such material appears to have been ignored or withheld during investigation.
Foundational failure: EC Act not attracted
The court identified a fundamental legal defect: the absence of any notification or statutory material showing that thinner and reducer are “essential commodities.”
Without this, the entire prosecution under Section 3 read with Section 7 of the EC Act could not stand.
The court held that criminal liability cannot rest on such speculative possibilities.
Court Slams CBI Probe as "Woefully Inadequate" — 5 Critical Failures That Sank the Case
5
Critical investigative failures identified by ACJM Jyoti Maheshwari, Rouse Avenue Courts — March 11, 2026
What the CBI Failed to Establish
1
No Recovery or Seizure
No naptha or related substances were ever recovered or seized from the accused's premises during investigation
2
No Chemical Analysis
No laboratory tests conducted to show the products actually contained regulated petroleum derivatives
3
No Conversion Proof
No evidence produced showing how naptha was allegedly converted into thinner or reducer
4
No Clarity on Applicable Order
Prosecution couldn't establish whether the Slop Order, 2000 or Naptha Order, 2000 even applied to the goods
5
Wrong Firm Status
Contradictions in whether M/s Reliable Industries was a partnership or proprietorship — basic facts of accused not established
⚠️ Court's Extraordinary Finding
"Even if the prosecution's evidence is accepted in entirety, the only possible conclusion is that the accused persons are not guilty." — Proceeding to trial would be "nothing but an exercise in futility."
The Personal Cost — 15 Years Under Criminal Cloud
2011Year CBI case was instituted against the accused
2026Year discharged — still at charge stage, never reached trial
₹10.63 CrPaper "sales" transactions CBI relied upon — no actual supply ever made
0Charges that survived — all counts under IPC, EC Act, Slop & Naptha Orders discharged
"Trial courts must act as filters to prevent weak cases from clogging the system and infringing personal liberty." — Citing recent Supreme Court observations
At the centre of the case were statutory returns filed by the firm before the district supply officer, showing receipt of Rs 10,63,39,253.7 from M/s Rainbow Petrochemicals between April 2009 and March 2010.
The prosecution alleged that these entries reflected purported sales of reducer and related materials.
No evidence of conversion process linking naptha to thinner/reducer.
No clarity on whether the goods fell under ‘Slop Order’ or ‘Naptha Order’.
Contradictions in the status of the accused firm (partnership vs proprietorship).
The court stressed that even at the stage of charge, the prosecution must present material that inspires confidence, something entirely lacking here.
Financial transactions don’t establish offence
The CBI also relied on a network of bank accounts allegedly used to route funds as part of a conspiracy.
However, the court held that even if these transactions were accepted at face value, they did not constitute an offence under the EC Act.
This was because the prosecution failed to link the money trail to any illegal dealing in regulated commodities.
No ‘grave suspicion’, trial deemed futile
Reiterating Supreme Court principles on framing of charges, the court underscored that cases must proceed only where there is “grave suspicion” based on material evidence not mere conjecture.
In a key finding, the court held, “Even if the prosecution’s evidence is accepted in entirety, “the only possible conclusion is that the accused persons are not guilty.”
Proceeding to trial in such circumstances, it added, would be “nothing but an exercise in futility.”
Defence submissions
Advocate KK Sharma, appearing for the accused submitted that they deserve to be discharged on account of the defective and selective investigation conducted by CBI.
The counsel said that both of them have been falsely implicated in the present case.
Advocate Sharma said that an RTI was filed, seeking information as to “Whether Thinner and Reducer come under the Essential Commodities Act” and in reply to the same, the union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has categorically replied one February 1 with the list of essential commodities and also clarified that “Thinner and Reducer are industrial chemical products, which do not come under Essential Commodities”.
15-year delay, liberty concerns highlighted
The court took note of the prolonged pendency of the case, instituted in 2011 and still at the stage of charge in 2026.
Citing recent Supreme Court observations, it emphasised that trial courts must act as “filters” to prevent weak cases from clogging the system and infringing personal liberty.
The accused, the court noted, had already suffered the burden of criminal proceedings for nearly 15 years without trial.
Final outcome
The court discharged Manish Kumar Aggarwal and his firm- M/s Reliable Industries from all charges under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) IPC, section 3 read with Section 7 of the EC Act, Rule 3 of the Slop Order, 2000 and Rule 3 of the Naptha Order, 2000
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More