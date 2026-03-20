How single RTI query toppled Rs 10.63 crore CBI case: Delhi court discharges accused in 15-year CBI case

The court held that once this RTI document was produced, the burden shifted to the prosecution to prove otherwise. (Image generated using AI)

RTI news: A Delhi court has discharged a businessman and his firm in a CBI case alleging illegal petroleum diversion, after finding that over Rs 10.63 crore shown as sales existed only on paper and that a key RTI reply excluding “thinner” and “reducer” from the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) went unchallenged by the prosecution.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jyoti Maheshwari of the Rouse Avenue Courts was hearing the matter at the stage of consideration of charge, where it had to decide whether a prima facie case existed to proceed to trial against one Manish Kumar Aggarwal and his firm M/s Reliable Industries.