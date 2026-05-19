Umar Khalid sought interim bail for uncle’s death ritual, mother’s surgery. Why court said no

Refusing any relief on the grounds of his mother’s surgery, the court observed that he has five sisters, and thought they do not live in the vicinity, “they are definitely expected to come” to help their mother. (Express File Photo)

A Delhi court Tuesday refused to grant jailed activist Umar Khalid interim bail for observing a death ritual of his uncle and to take care of his mother who is due to undergo surgery.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court, while refusing the interim bail request, held that “attending the Chehlum ceremony (observed on the 40th day after death) of his uncle is not that necessary”, and that “things would have been different if the ceremony was of a person who was in immediate relation” with Khalid.

“… if the relation was so immediate and thick, (Khalid) would have asked for the release at the time of death of his uncle only and not now after such a long time. Therefore, the court does not find his reason to be just,” ASJ Bajpai recorded.