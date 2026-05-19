Umar Khalid sought interim bail for uncle’s death ritual, mother’s surgery. Why court said no

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 19, 2026 09:03 PM IST
Refusing any relief on the grounds of his mother’s surgery, the court observed that he has five sisters, and thought they do not live in the vicinity, “they are definitely expected to come” to help their mother. (Express File Photo)
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court, while refusing the interim bail request, held that “attending the Chehlum ceremony (observed on the 40th day after death) of his uncle is not that necessary”, and that “things would have been different if the ceremony was of a person who was in immediate relation” with Khalid.
“… if the relation was so immediate and thick, (Khalid) would have asked for the release at the time of death of his uncle only and not now after such a long time. Therefore, the court does not find his reason to be just,” ASJ Bajpai recorded.
Refusing any relief on the grounds of his mother’s surgery, the court observed that he has five sisters, and thought they do not live in the vicinity, “they are definitely expected to come” to help their mother.
The court also reasoned that Khalid’s father is “also there to take care of the mother,” adding that the surgery is “very simple” and there seems to be no actual requirement or help” required from Khalid.
Khalid is accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, facing charges under the stringent anti-terror law.
While noting that Khalid and other co-accused in the case have “never flouted conditions imposed by the court”, it, however, recorded: “But it doesn’t mean that on every occasion, whenever the accused seeks bail, the court should grant it.”
In January, a division bench of the SC comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, while granting bail to five accused in the larger conspiracy case, had refused bail to Khalid and student activist Sharjeel Imam. The SC had set a hierarchy by establishing “qualitatively different footing” of those considered “architects” vis-a-vis those considered as “facilitators” under the UAPA.
On Monday, a division bench of the SC comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed its disagreement with the January order. It referred to the three-judge decision in K A Najeeb in 2021, which had said that an accused undertrial suffering long incarceration under UAPA with no end in sight to the criminal trial must be enlarged on bail.
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Khalid continues to be in jail for nearly six years since his arrest in September 2020.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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