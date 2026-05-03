Delhi court denies bail to Al-Falah University chief, says allegations against accused ‘grave’

Three doctors working at the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre have emerged as suspects in the Red Fort terror module probe. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Saturday denied regular bail to Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a money laundering case that stemmed from two FIRs by the Delhi Police’s crime branch alleging Al-Falah University falsely claimed NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students for unlawful gains.

Siddiqui was arrested on November 18 last year in the case after the university came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort. Three doctors working at the university-affiliated Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre have emerged as suspects in the terror module probe, prompting the Union government to order a forensic audit of all university records.