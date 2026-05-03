Delhi court denies bail to Al-Falah University chief, says allegations against accused ‘grave’

A Delhi court Saturday denied regular bail to Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a money laundering case that stemmed from two FIRs by the Delhi Police’s crime branch alleging Al-Falah University falsely claimed NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students for unlawful gains.
Siddiqui was arrested on November 18 last year in the case after the university came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort. Three doctors working at the university-affiliated Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre have emerged as suspects in the terror module probe, prompting the Union government to order a forensic audit of all university records.
“…it is prima facie made out that the accused… had generated proceeds of crime and laundered the same,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of Saket Court in her order.
“…it is evident that the POC generated from the Al-Falah University/trust/college were routed through the related parties i.e. Amla Enterprises LLP, Karkun Constructions & Developers and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd owned by his wife, children, and trusted employees, but ultimately controlled by himself took money from India to abroad and invested in the business, movable and immovable properties abroad,” the Judge said.
“Thus, as Managing Trustee and Chancellor, he abused his fiduciary duties by using charitable and educational institutions as instruments for personal, family, and commercial benefit, in violation of statutory obligations,” she added.
ASJ Pradhan also said, “Considering the overall facts and circumstances, since the allegations against the applicant/ accused are grave and serious in nature, no ground for bail is made out at this stage.”
As per the Enforcement Directorate, the university generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 415 crore by ‘dishonestly’ inducing students to enroll using false claims. This January, it had attached immovable properties worth Rs 139.97 crore belonging to the university while filing a chargesheet against Siddiqui under money laundering charges. Nine shell companies linked to the group are under scrutiny as part of the probe into alleged irregularities.