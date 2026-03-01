“Classic case of abuse of authority and misuse of power” : Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to IPS officer accused of illegal detention and unauthorised raid

Observing that it was a classic case of abuse of authority, a Delhi court on Saturday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by IPS officer Shankar Choudhary in connection with a case pertaining to unauthorised raids during a 2023 narcotics operation in Delhi and the subsequent illegal detention of suspects.

“The present FIR is a classic case of clear abuse of authority and misuse of power by the accused herein who is a senior IPS Officer, well versed with the process of law and an insider to law enforcement machinery,” said Special Judge Manu Goel Kharb of Dwarka Court, Delhi in his order dated February 28.

“…it is expected of a person of the rank of IPS to maintain integrity and honesty in public service, high ethical standards and discipline in discharge of his duties, but the applicant has failed to maintain transparency and accountability and conducted himself in a totally defiant manner,” he added.

The Judge also said that since Choudhary was a high-ranking official, the possibility of tampering with evidence and influencing the investigation could not be ruled out.

Raid was carried out in Mizoram in 2023

The case stems from an alleged illegal raid carried out by Choudhary, the then Superintendent of Police (Narcotics), Mizoram, in November 2023. A vigilance inquiry found that the IPS officer, while present in Delhi, allegedly carried out an illegal search and seizure of valuables without preparation of seizure memos. The inquiry also stated that several persons were kept in illegal custody for multiple days without formal arrest or production before a Magistrate.

It was also alleged that Choudhary had demanded and received bribes and “facilitated” the release of a foreign national who was allegedly a key operative in an international narcotics trafficking network.

The inquiry conducted by the then Mizoram government claimed that the IPS officer had fabricated the statements of arrested accused by “coercing” an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to allegedly create a connection between four persons and Harrison, a Nigerian national.

Meanwhile, Choudhary argued in court that there was no statement from any police officer or independent witness confirming that he had ever extorted money. It was also argued that the statement of the Investigating Officer (IO) of the Mizoram Police, in whose presence the alleged raid was conducted, was never recorded during the inquiry.

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Deepak Kumar, arguing on behalf of the State, contended that the allegations of illegal search were supported by CCTV footage showing the removal of a locker and two bags without a seizure memo.