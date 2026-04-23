‘Reputation can’t be sacrificed’: Delhi Court orders AAP to remove ‘defamatory’ video of BJP MP Bansuri swaraj

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj contended that the video was deliberately manipulated to create a false narrative and expose her to public ridicule. (Image enhanced using AI)

Bansuri Swaraj news: A Delhi court on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Ankush Narang to remove ‘defamatory’ video of the BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and restrained Bhardwaj, Narang, along with the party (AAP), from publishing or circulating allegedly defamatory content against her, holding that continued dissemination could cause irreparable damage to her reputation.

The order was passed by Principal District and Sessions Judge (South) Gurvinder Pal Singh at Saket Courts while hearing a civil defamation suit filed by Swaraj seeking removal of the content, injunction, damages and a public apology.

“The right of reputation of a living individual under Article 21 of the Constitution of India cannot be sacrificed and crucified at the altar of the right of freedom of speech and expression of another and both have to be harmonised and balanced in as much as no amount of damages can redeem the damage to reputation of any person,” the court said, underlining that reputational harm cannot be adequately compensated by damages.