Delhi court allows confiscation of Sanjay Bhandari’s assets in PMLA case

A DELHI court on Tuesday allowed the confiscation of the properties of UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari in a money laundering case.

“So far as properties held in the own name of the respondent (first category) are concerned, as discussed earlier, by virtue of him having been declared an FEO (Fugitive Economic Offender) by this court, the respondent Sanjay Bhandari has no say at this stage. He has already lost his right to contest the confiscation of such properties,” said Special Judge Sanjay Jindal of Rouse Avenue Court in his order.

“…in view of above facts and circumstances, it is ordered that properties mentioned under Table I above stand confiscated to the Central government in terms of section 12 (2) of the FEO Act, 2018 with all necessary implications as per law. So far as properties mentioned under Table II above are concerned, the same require further consideration/verification before confiscation,” he said.