Delhi court allows confiscation of Sanjay Bhandari’s assets in PMLA case

The court will now hear the matter on July 18 regarding the confiscation of the remaining properties.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiMay 6, 2026 04:28 AM IST
Delhi court allows confiscation of Sanjay Bhandari’s assets in PMLA caseSanjay Bhandari
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A DELHI court on Tuesday allowed the confiscation of the properties of UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari in a money laundering case.

“So far as properties held in the own name of the respondent (first category) are concerned, as discussed earlier, by virtue of him having been declared an FEO (Fugitive Economic Offender) by this court, the respondent Sanjay Bhandari has no say at this stage. He has already lost his right to contest the confiscation of such properties,” said Special Judge Sanjay Jindal of Rouse Avenue Court in his order.

“…in view of above facts and circumstances, it is ordered that properties mentioned under Table I above stand confiscated to the Central government in terms of section 12 (2) of the FEO Act, 2018 with all necessary implications as per law. So far as properties mentioned under Table II above are concerned, the same require further consideration/verification before confiscation,” he said.

The court will now hear the matter on July 18 regarding the confiscation of the remaining properties. The court had divided the properties into two lists: those claimed to be in Bhandari’s name and properties stated to be held by Benamidars or companies beneficially owned by him.

The case stems from allegations that Bhandari did not disclose assets worth hundreds of crores owned by him abroad. After the Income Tax Department raided him in 2016, Bhandari fled to London. A year later, the Enforcement Directorate filed a criminal case against him under the anti-black money law of 2015.

The ED’s case against Bhandari was primarily that he failed to disclose his foreign assets — specifically foreign bank accounts and immovable properties — to the Income Tax Authorities for taxation purposes, thereby committing an offence under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income & Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

I-T authorities had earlier searched Bhandari’s premises and seized digital evidence from which it allegedly retrieved emails regarding a property at 12, Bryanston Square, London, valued at 1.9 million pounds.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

 

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