‘Technical intervention, less human mind’: Delhi court flags ‘AI-drafted’ petition, fines litigant Rs 20,000

While rejecting the application, the court pulled up the petitioner's lawyer for AI usage or “technical intervention”.

Taking stern note of a petition that appeared to be drafted using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, a Delhi court has imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the petitioner.

The petitioner, Punam Pandey, had approached the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal of Rouse Avenue Court via a 156(3) CrPC application, through which a Magistrate can order the registration of an FIR.

As per the order, she sought an FIR against a man named Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, accusing him of allegedly extending death threats to her and her family.

The order noted that Paragraph 3 of the application, however, read: “that is why the me could not take legal action against the OCT accused because the me is Lady. a LATTES simple Framner………. The mean Lebaut was in depression……….. The complaint EO SHO PS Mehrauli, New Delhi BHE BE Action was taken till me”.