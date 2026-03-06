27 years after ceiling collapse killed a labourer, why a Delhi court acquitted building owner

The case against Shiv Dutt, which dates back to an FIR filed in September 1999, reached its conclusion on February 20. (Credits: Unsplash)

Nearly three decades after a construction tragedy in Bhajanpura killed a labourer and left seven others injured, a Delhi court has cleared the building owner of all charges. The court ruled that a property owner cannot be held liable for the “rash and negligent act” of an independent contractor hired to execute the work.

The case against Shiv Dutt, which dates back to an FIR filed in September 1999, reached its conclusion on February 20 — nearly 27 years after the ceiling of his house collapsed during construction.

Now a frail senior citizen unable to walk, Dutt was represented by his grandson in court as the verdict was pronounced.