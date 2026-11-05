Give 7-day notice to Congress MP Akoijam before making arrest: Delhi court

A Delhi court Thursday directed the Delhi Police to give seven days’ notice to Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a sexual harassment case, in case his arrest is required. Akoijam had been dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in connection with the case.

“In case the investigating officer contemplates custodial interrogation of the applicant (is) necessary, or the arrest of the applicant necessary for any other reason, a clear 7- court working days written notice shall be served upon the applicant physically and not through electronic mode, so the applicant can resort to his legal remedies…,” said Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue Court in an order dated November 5.

It further directed Akoijam to provide the names of at least two persons from his family or office on whom the physical notice can be served in case he is not available in Delhi.

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On Tuesday, the court had granted him interim relief from arrest for two days.

“This order is subject to the condition that the applicant shall continue to join the investigation as and when called by the IO (Investigating Officer). In case physical presence of the applicant is desired by the IO during investigation, the IO would keep in mind that sufficient time is granted to the applicant to make sufficient arrangements for his travel as he is stated to be residing in Manipur. In case there is any non-cooperation in the investigation, the IO would be at liberty to approach this Court seeking necessary direction/orders,” the court said.

In its reply to the bail application, the prosecution, represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat, said the investigation is at initial stage and further probe is being carried out to collect and verify relevant evidence.

“The offences invoked in the present matter prescribe maximum punishment of 3 years’ imprisonment. Some of the offences are non-bailable. During the hearing, it is stated by the IO that no victim could be examined… since (their) particulars… have not yet been supplied by the JNU authorities and the investigating agency is in the process of obtaining (it),” the court order stated.

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“Admittedly, the applicant has clean antecedents. The applicant joined the investigation once as he was called only once by the investigating agency…,” it added.

On October 9, Akoijam, who was associated with JNU’s Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, was dismissed following an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations by multiple students.

The FIR, dated October 11, was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under charges of sexual harassment, making sexually coloured remarks, and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, based on a complaint by the Chief Security Officer at JNU.

As per the FIR, the alleged incidents took place between July 2025 and May 2026 at the Centre for Studies of Social System, and other places.

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Akoijam, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, had earlier received transit anticipatory bail from a court in Manipur.